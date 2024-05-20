Will Starmer stick to his pledges?

On Thursday morning Keir Starmer laid out six key pledges for a Labour government, should they win power this election year.
So what is the Labour leader promising, and will those promises be kept?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined on the New Statesman podcast by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, and George Eaton, senior editor.
