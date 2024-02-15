Labour’s Rochdale unravelling

This week Labour has suspended not one, but two parliamentary candidates for alleged comments made over Israel. The party has been on a mission to purge anti-semitism from its ranks over the past few years, so just how catastrophic has this week been for them?
Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor, is joined in the studio by the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr, and political correspondent Freddie Hayward.
