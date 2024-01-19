Will David Cameron be forced to face the Commons?

A listener writes in to ask, “How powerful are select committees in holding government and other bodies to account? Highly important topic at the moment, given Lord Cameron cannot be held to account in the House of Commons?”. But while the foreign secretary wouldn’t usually be seen in the House of Commons, he may be forced to answer questions there soon using an arcane mechanism that hasn’t been used since 1957.

Join Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, as they answer listener questions.

