What does it mean to be Jewish and on the left today?

Earlier this month we published a magazine with the cover ‘Being Jewish Now’. At this time of crisis in the Middle East, with divisions over the Gaza war and rising anti-Semitism, we asked a group of writers, thinkers, and activists to reflect on the question of what it means to be Jewish and on the left today.

In this episode of the podcast senior editor Alona Ferber speaks to five of the writers who contributed to this essay collection, delving deeper into the themes explored in the magazine.

Fania Oz-Salzberger: This generation will never see Gazans and Israelis become fellow citizens

Sam Adler-Bell: Jews in the diaspora must resist the inhumanity being done by Israel in our name

Omer Bartov: Both Netanyahu’s cabinet and Hamas see this crisis as an opportunity

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein: Lessons of growing up black and Jewish

Howard Jacobson: The founding of Israel wasn’t a colonial act – a refugee isn’t a colonist

