Six-day walkout: will the government budge on junior doctors’ pay?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Dr Emma Runswick, junior doctor in the North West and the current Deputy Chair of the BMA Council. They discuss what’s driven junior doctors to the current 6 day walk out, on top of an accrued 28 days of stoppages over the past year.

Will the BMA settle for anything less than a 35% pay rise? Has the new health secretary Victoria Atkins made any changes? And is this industrial action putting patients in danger?

