Is Labour’s green agenda under threat?

If planned “green” updates go ahead, 2,800 industrial jobs will be lost in Port Talbot steelworks.
Anoosh Chakelian visited the Tata Steel plant to meet the workers who will lose their jobs, and joins Freddie Hayward to report what she found. They discuss the impact of the green transition on industrial communities, and whether Labour’s planned investment is enough to deliver on environmental goals while protecting the economy.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.