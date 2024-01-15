Could parliament introduce a proportional representation system?

How likely would it be for parliament to introduce a Proportional Representation system similar to the rest of Europe? Would this even be feasible given both main parties benefit from a First Past The Post system? – one listener asks.

And after the team tackles the questions of constitutional reform they answer listener Paul’s question about Rishi Sunak’s recently revealed consultations with Dominic Cummings.

