Crumbling Britain – with Andrew Marr

The UK has an economy too small to deliver the social goods that British people expect, and now the country is cracking. From the concrete crises affecting schools across the country, to crumbling policies and leadership on both the right and left, Andrew Marr reflects on the state of the nation and its place in the world.

Marr, who is political editor of the New Statesman, is joined by Freddie Hayward and Rachel Cunliffe.

