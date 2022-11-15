The unlikely success of a Ukrainian football team, with Adam Crafton

The football team Shakhtar Donetsk, exiled from their home ground in eastern Ukraine for eight years, found themselves unable even to play in their home country when Russia began its full invasion in February. A new podcast, Away From Home, tells the story of how the team managed to beat expectations throughout the group stages of the Champions’ League. Presenter Adam Crafton speaks to Ido Vock about following the team to its temporary European home in Lviv, Poland, how its young players were coping away from their families and whether the team believes it could ever return home to Donetsk – one of the regions that has been claimed by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
Read more:
Listen to Away From Home
Can the Ukraine war now end only with Russia’s defeat?
Russia has forgotten history’s lessons about waging war in winter
What the US midterm results mean for the war in Ukraine
How to listen to the World Review podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.
2. In a podcast app
World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.