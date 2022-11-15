Support 100 years of independent journalism.

The unlikely success of a Ukrainian football team, with Adam Crafton

Shakhtar Donetsk has been unable to play at home since 2014.

The football team Shakhtar Donetsk, exiled from their home ground in eastern Ukraine for eight years, found themselves unable even to play in their home country when Russia began its full invasion in February. A new podcast, Away From Home, tells the story of how the team managed to beat expectations throughout the group stages of the Champions’ League. Presenter Adam Crafton speaks to Ido Vock about following the team to its temporary European home in Lviv, Poland, how its young players were coping away from their families and whether the team believes it could ever return home to Donetsk – one of the regions that has been claimed by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

Read more:

Listen to Away From Home 

Can the Ukraine war now end only with Russia’s defeat?

Russia has forgotten history’s lessons about waging war in winter

What the US midterm results mean for the war in Ukraine

