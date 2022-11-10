Will America’s Gen Z save the world?  

Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The US midterm election was meant to be the vote at which Joe Biden paid the hefty price for devoting too much attention as president to younger voters. “He championed the entire far-left agenda,” fumed the commentator Andrew Sullivan on 4 November in his Substack blog, before going on to object against such alleged Biden priorities as “critical queer theory in kindergarten”. Sullivan, for those not familiar with his work, is not some extreme Trumpite, but a moderate self-confessed fan of Michael Oakeshott, the English philosopher who defined conservatism as a preference for “the familiar to the unknown, the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible”. Yet his Substack take typified a boomer American political centre in which all is not well.

“I am aware of the profound threat to democratic legitimacy that the election-denying GOP core now represents,” Sullivan wrote. “But that’s precisely why we need to send the Dems a message this week.” Not only did this make no logical sense (if the fundamental threat is from the Republicans, why prioritise punishing Democrats?), but it also obviously contradicted every tenet of Oakeshott-style conservatism. Sullivan’s distorted argument was that Biden had been too craven to young Americans and their values, and therefore needed to be “sent a message” in the form of votes for a Republican Party that has swathes of candidates who refuse to accept the legitimate result of the 2020 election, and elements of which have even encouraged violence in the service of their own delusions.

Fortunately, on 8 November many American swing voters did not see things thus. The widely predicted Republican “red wave” did not materialise. The Democrat John Fetterman, for example, won the Senate seat in blue-collar Pennsylvania, a race with which the supposedly “woke” Biden had personally associated himself. Democrats also held vulnerable House seats in Virginia and Michigan. At the time of writing Republicans may fail to take the Senate and could win the House only narrowly – when both races had long been deemed easy wins for the party. Various Republican candidates who backed Donald Trump’s lie that Biden did not win the presidency legitimately in 2020 have lost their races. Almost all midterms are bad for the sitting president, but Biden seems to have got away with the best such result in a long time.

He has the young to thank. CNN’s House exit poll showed American voters aged under 30 to be the group that prevented the “red wave”. Republican candidates had huge, double-digit leads in groups of voters aged 45 and above. Millennials (or more precisely those aged between 30 and 44) leaned only slightly towards Democrats, by four points. Voters under 30, however, which are mostly Gen Z (generally considered to be those born between 1997 and 2012), backed Biden’s Democrats by a lead of 28 points.

Related

The gulf between how young Americans are portrayed in much of the media and how they behave could hardly be greater. To heed the likes of Sullivan (let alone ranting Fox News presenters to his right) is to imagine the country’s youth as a hopeless bunch: self-absorbed, censorious, instinctively sceptical of democracy and furiously woke. Yet the reality is that America’s young just saved the country from a potentially terminal landslide by illiberal, anti-democratic forces.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A sizeable part of the country’s electorate, concentrated among its Make America Great Again-leaning older generations, now votes for candidates who believe they can simply invent an alternative version of the 2020 election. By contrast, voters under 30 have collectively rejected that by buttressing a series of Democrat candidates, many of whom may not have done much to inspire them or improve their daily lives. That ought to blow apart the hand-wringing commentaries about Gen Z’s alleged obsession with “critical queer theory in kindergarten” and the like. Yes, the current generation of young Americans, like every generation of young Americans before it, has developed some specific, annoying habits (in this case, a tendency towards preachiness). But when it came down to it on 8 November, when the country’s democracy was on the line, they did the right thing.

The midterms were of course only a prelude to the presidential election in 2024, which after Tuesday’s vote now looks set to be a contest between Biden (bolstered by the results) and Ron DeSantis (the right-wing Republican governor of Florida whose re-election appears to have sidelined Trump). DeSantis has flirted extensively with conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. His election to the White House would be a disaster for the institutions and norms of liberal democracy in America.

The best defence against this is America’s young turning out in 2024 like they did on Tuesday – ideally more so. The political future of the world’s most powerful country lies in their hands. Perhaps in the coming months and years, ageing centrist commentators and politicians might want to think twice before dismissing as “far-left” pragmatic policies that improve the lives of the young or otherwise tilt towards their sociocultural values.

You do not have to agree with America’s Gen Z on everything to recognise that they are their country’s best and perhaps last bastion against the failure of democracy – and thus against the fragmentation of the US’s alliances around the globe. They are the guardians of the republic, and with it the West. Eventually they will run the country that, given China’s many woes, looks as if it will remain the world’s leading power for decades to come. Take them seriously. They are not the gormless, self-indulgent, irredeemably woke intransigents of lazy media cliche. In fact, the kids are alright. And they might end up saving the world.

[See also: Abortion is an economic issue – and the Democrats know it]