How the New Statesman’s midterms forecast triumphed

Raphael Warnock has been projected to win re-election in the Georgia state Senate run-off. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate race to represent Georgia has concluded, and with it, all election races in the US midterms. The Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected by all major news stations as the winner of the run-off contest.

It means the Democrats retain control of the Senate, with 51 seats to the Republican Party’s 49. The Dems have boosted the number of seats they hold in the Senate in the midterm elections, flipping (or gaining, in UK-speak) the state of Pennsylvania from Republican control.

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, swung away from the Democrats. There, the GOP took control, making ten net gains from the latter.

With all the results now in, the New Statesman is pleased to announce its midterm predictions came closest of all major forecasters.

Related

How did the forecasters do? Comparing the forecasters with the final result



The New Statesman was the only forecaster to project the Democrats would retain control of the Senate, with every senators’ race called correctly. In terms of the House, the New Statesman was only two congressional districts – out of 435 – off from getting its projection bang on.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The race for control of the House came down to the narrowest of margins in many seats. With almost all votes now in, it could be estimated that if 30,000 or so ballots had switched sides, it would be the Democrats hanging on, rather than the Republicans gaining control. For the US, that is a very close-run race.



Forecast by Ben Walker.

[See also: The People vs J Edgar Hoover review: Emily Maitlis shows how the FBI took power in the US]