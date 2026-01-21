Trump in Davos: “All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland”

Photo by Laurent Gillieron/ AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump only has one mode of public speaking, so the assembled dignitaries in Davos first had to endure a rambling monologue about windmills, the North Sea, and his economic achievements before they could find out whether he was planning to go to war with Denmark.

“We were a dead country, now we are the hottest country anywhere in the world,” the US president assured the audience in a flat monotone. He was presiding over an “economic miracle” with the United States “growing faster than any country in history.” (There were audible sniggers in the room.) The North Sea was “incredible” but they “don’t let anybody drill.” He wanted to see Europe “go good” but it was “not heading in the right direction.” He blamed a combination of immigration and windmills. “There are windmills all over Europe, there are windmills all over the place, and they are losers,” Trump lamented. Every time a windmill’s blades went around, he said, “you lose $1000.”

So, should he say a few words about Greenland, Trump wondered aloud, clearly enjoying the gasps and collective snapping back to attention this seemed to inspire. “I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark,” he read from the teleprompter, before proceeding to demonstrate that, in fact, he had none.

Denmark had surrendered to Germany “after just six hours of fighting” during the Second World War,” Trump said, whereas the US had effectively won that war for everyone in Europe. “Without us, you’d all be speaking German, maybe a little Japanese,” he told the audience to several groans. (German is in fact the main language spoken in the eastern part of Switzerland, where Davos is located.) As for Greenland, and his tremendous respect for the people living there, well it was “hard to call it land,” Trump explained. “It’s a big, beautiful piece of ice.”

The main point of this part of the speech was apparently to assure European leaders and global financial markets that he would not use military force to seize Greenland, which he did in a grudging, strangely self-pitying manner. “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be frankly unstoppable,” Trump said. “But I won’t do that. That’s probably the biggest statement because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland.”

Apparently satisfied than he had done his part to generate the required headlines and halt the previous day’s precipitous stock market decline – the US markets duly rallied – Trump then returned to his core argument about why the US must have, and indeed should rightfully already have, Greenland.

“We already had it. We gave it back,” Trump claimed. What actually happened was that the US deployed troops and built military facilities in Greenland during World War Two as part of the Allied war effort and in agreement with Denmark’s ambassador to Washington. The US was never given sovereignty over the island. But Trump was not going to let the facts hold him back. “All we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right, title, and ownership,” he said. “You can’t defend it on a lease.” (This will presumably be unwelcome news to all the other US allies that like Denmark, have a defence agreement with Washington.)

“This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America,” Trump continued. He dismissed the idea that the real draw was Greenland’s reserves of critical minerals and rare earth elements, insisting that the US needs the territory to build its “Golden Dome” missile defence shield and for “strategic national security.” “What I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” Trump said, apparently having already forgotten about the people who live there. “It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.” (He seemed to be talking about Nato.) “We want a piece of ice for world protection and they won’t give it.”

“You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative,” Trump said, now seemingly addressing Denmark. “Or you can say no, and we will remember.” (Denmark and Greenland have already said no repeatedly and unequivocally.) At several points in his speech, Trump referred to Iceland when he appeared to mean Greenland, presumably because he has taken to talking about the self-ruling democracy as a “piece of ice.”

It will be tempting for European leaders to respond to Trump’s speech with a collective sigh of relief. He appears to have taken the looming threat of US military force off the table, and with it the worst case scenario of an armed confrontation between Nato partners, and the end of the North Atlantic alliance. Not to mention the forced assimilation of a population that has already suffered through the miseries of centuries of colonisation.

But let us be clear about what is happening here. The president of the United States, and commander-in-chief of the world’s most powerful military, is still pressing his claim to Greenland. Listening to his distorted historical justification, I was struck by the parallels with the case Vladimir Putin has made on Ukraine, where he too blames foolish past leaders for handing back territory (Crimea) that Moscow should have kept, and insists that the territory forms part of Russia’s rightful geographical area and is therefore a core national security concern. In his recent exchange with Norway’s prime minister and in recent interviews, Trump has made clear that he is acting emotionally and on the basis of what is “psychologically needed” for his own success. This is not normal, rational behaviour.

He is ruling out the use of force today after the stock markets tanked, but who knows what he will announce on Truth Social later tonight or next week if he is unhappy with how negotiations are shaping up. We should know by now that Trump is not a man of his word. This is why Greenland’s government is now urging people to ensure they have enough food and water stored in their homes for five days, and the ability to heat their houses without electricity. It is why the head of the Royal Danish Army has deployed to Nuuk with the latest contingent of combat troops.

The real message to take from Davos was not anything from Trump’s meandering, self-contradictory speech, but the clarity of Mark Carney’s address the previous day. Invoking Vaclav Havel, the Canadian prime minster said it was time to take down the signs in the window and stop living “within the lie”. “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said. “The old order is not coming back.” Instead of looking to Trump’s speech for encouraging signs that he does not really mean what he says and the transatlantic relationship might yet get back on course, we should be clear that the only language he really understands is strength and act accordingly. As Carney warned, “Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

