The strange career of David Marquand

Photo by Malcolm Gilson / Shutterstock

A politician, a moralist, a professor and a deeply original historian, David Marquand, who was born in 1934 and died on 23 April, was arguably the most important thinker, polemicist, and theorist of the democratic left in Britain during a crucial period between Margaret Thatcher’s election victory in 1987 and David Cameron’s in 2015.

At the end of the 1980s , when the journal Marxism Today headed towards extinction, Marquand published The Unprincipled Society (1988). It analysed what he saw as a century long failure to create a Keynesian developmental state, and critiqued neoliberalism for its assertion of market supremacy and hostility to government, finally declaring: “There is only us”. It was a call for a ‘we-society’ similar to the one that the commentator Will Hutton has just reproduced in This Time No Mistakes, his pitch to Keir Starmer.

But Marquand went on to adopt more radical positions. His opposition to market primacy and support for European-style democratic constitutionalism made him a key supporter of Charter 88 after it was launched by the New Statesman in November 1988. He served on Charter 88’s executive board, which is when I first got to work with him.

In 1991, he published The Progressive Dilemma. It became an influential, ecumenical call to arms of early Blairism. Marquand concluded that what was “needed for anti-Conservative Britain…is a marriage between the communitarian, decentralist, participatory radicalism to which the Liberal Democrats are heirs, and the communitarian, decentralist, participatory strands in the socialist inheritance: a marriage, if you like, between Thomas Paine and William Morris”.

A quarter century later he opened his last book, Mammon’s Kingdom (2014), with the ominous words, “There is a dark fascination about money and its power to exalt and destroy”, before going on to consider whether “British democracy can survive the market state’s invasion of the public realm”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Originally a supporter of the centre-right Labour leader, Hugh Gaitskell, and a contributor to the CIA-backed monthly magazine Encounter, Marquand became a Labour MP between 1966 and 1977. He left the House of Commons to follow Roy Jenkins to Brussels, then helped Jenkins and the other members of the ‘Gang of Four’ – David Owen, Shirley Williams and Bill Rodgers – to found the Social Democratic Party in 1981. After which he supported its merger with the Liberals to create the Liberal Democrats in 1988. But he soon became disenchanted with the new party’s policy of equidistance from both Labour and the Tories, as first Neil Kinnock and then Tony Blair brought Labour in from the cold. He re-joined Labour in 1995. By then he was an editor at the academic journal Political Quarterly, and had left full-time party politics to become a professor of political economy at Manchester, later Sheffield and finally Master of Mansfield College Oxford.

This apparent flip-flopping earned him scorn from the shrivelled club-land mentality that passes for political judgment in Westminster.

As Marquand explained in a compelling interview in 2020 with the historian Ben Jackson in Renewal, his trajectory was an expression of his inner consistency, as he uncompromisingly sought the best way to give political expression to a pluralist, progressive majority.

The real change in his thinking developed after Blair took the Labour government down the road of authoritarian war-mongering and neoliberalism. He became a fierce opponent of the political order Blair created, which Cameron and Clegg then intensified after 2010, whose collective indifference and hubris led to the present implosion of British government.

Marquand theorised what had happened in his outstanding history, Britain Since 1918: The Strange Career of British Democracy (2010). Its organising thesis provides an essential framework for comprehending today’s grim realities. He shows that politics in the UK simply cannot be understood in binary terms of Tory vs Labour or Conservatives vs Social Democrats, or by sticking a ‘third way’ between them.

On the contrary, four traditions have always been woven through all sides of British government and opposition to it. Marquand called them “four distinct strands of rhetoric and feeling”: Whig imperialism, Tory nationalism, democratic centralism (the term Sidney Webb used when he helped turn Labour into a governing party), and democratic republicanism.

Each party has, until now at least, been home to elements of all four strands; while the best politicians have traditionally fused two or even three of them in different ways. Whig imperialism seeks a negotiated global role and laissez faire consensus at home; Tory nationalism a belligerent assertion of British interests abroad and populist division within; democratic centralism an inclusive, paternalist consensus based on directing the domestic economy. Finally, while democratic republicanism has never had a place in the Cabinet since John Milton was Oliver Cromwell’s Secretary for Foreign Tongues, its spirit in the land has never been extinguished.

Thus, the constitutional reforms that Blair permitted — new parliaments in Scotland and Wales, a London Mayor, a Human Rights Act, Freedom of Information — were conceived under the influence of democratic republicanism, even as Blair himself led New Labour down the road of modernised Whig imperialism.

Marquand saw his own journey as one that took him from democratic centralism to democratic republicanism. He scorned the honours system in Britain Since 1918:“the knighthoods, dameships, commanderships and orders of a non-existent empire… still scattered like confetti over the eminent and safe”. And he grasped the way England acted as a coloniser of its fellow nations in the UK and how this bound the English to Westminster’s now corrupted “Mammon’s Kingdom”.

In 2016, two years after the publication of that book, his response to Brexit was to move with his wife, Judith Marquand, an author and economic civil servant, to his native Wales. There, he joined Plaid Cymru and became ‘a Welsh European’, repeating the trajectory of Raymond Williams 40 years before. It was around then that he came to recognise Tom Nairn’s intellectual contribution to thinking about the British state, and I was happy to introduce them.

Personally, he was a warm, engaging but difficult friend. Anecdotes aside, conversations with him were a competition to finish your sentence before being interrupted. He had been formed by the culture of his early career, first as a Guardian leader writer after 1959 (which helped make him a wonderful essayist), then as an MP, and then as a militant in the cut and thrust of party creation. And it showed.

But this also gave him a grasp of the way politics is personal rather than ideological in a way that most professors of political ideas can barely comprehend. It is striking that he describes the four elements of British politics as “strands of rhetoric and feeling” rather than grand traditions or ideological badges. He knew at first hand that terms such as Tory or Social Democrat were camouflage for something much deeper and more visceral.

While his reading was formidable and his passion for Europe deep, his focus was domestic. He never expanded his early and far-sighted critique of neoliberalism into a global analysis that might have touched the generation that grew up within its devastating inhumanity, even though he was one of the first to warn against it.

Looking back at his writings, I’m struck by their consistent moral passion. While he never addressed issues of race and identity with any seriousness, in 1959, he and Judith went to meet Martin Luther King in his home in Montgomery Alabama, an encounter that made a deep impression on them both. The humanism and love of liberty that were central to David Marquand’s critique of Britain’s monarchical class system drew inspiration from the civil rights movement in America rather than any love of Washington.

They also reinforced his obstinate refusal of tribalism, an openness to new ideas and arguments, as well as his passion for radical thinkers going back to the Levellers. While the obituarists of the Telegraph and Times see his failure to become a Minister as a mark of his ultimate insignificance, we can admire his ability to escape from the centralism of Westminster and its corrupt media, and his embrace of republicanism as an example the nations of Britain need to follow.

[See also: Humza Yousaf is finished]