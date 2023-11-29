What it means to be Jewish now

Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images

We are caught in three wars: against Hamas, against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and against anti-Semitism.

The IDF’s response against all Gazans has made it harder to only see in Israel a victim of immediate circumstance.

It’s a tragedy that Jews had to see their transition from powerlessness to power come at the price of another people’s degradation.

That Palestinians have been indoctrinated with Jew hate is understandable. That Western students submit to the same indoctrination is not.

If there is one silver lining it is that the world has taken notice of the Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and the diaspora.

The horrendous killing and abduction of Israeli civilians placed many Jewish activists in unfamiliar territory.

The Hamas attack has devastated progressive Jews not prepared to celebrate the carnage as an act of liberation by the Global South.

The Israeli left’s turn to the right comes from its sense of betrayal by the world’s left, especially, by the Jewish left.

I am an Israeli that knows you can’t defeat an ideology with brute force – there must be a better option.

Jewish history in the 20th century testifies that suffering is a meagre moral teacher – but we learn its lessons anyway.

Many Jews of colour interpret Zionism through our experience with racism, and we recognise the supremacist logic that underpins it.

Mourning is always political. The space for a form of grief that is not used to justify violence is shrinking.