We are the hollow men
We are the stuffed men
Leaning together
Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
Our dried voices, when
We whisper together
Are quiet and meaningless
As wind in dry grass
Or rats’ feet over broken glass
In our dry cellar
—TS Eliot, “The Hollow Men” (1925)
The Security Council’s intervention in the Gaza crisis – a Russian-led draft calling for a ceasefire – was voted down on Monday. Despite this setback, diplomatic efforts are in full swing as it prepares to consider another text on the unprecedented crisis.
—UN News, 17 October
***
We are all shocked by the scenes at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.
—Rishi Sunak, 18 October
Heartbroken by the death of hundreds at the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza.
—David Lammy, 17 October
I am saddened by the strike against the Al-Ahli Hospital and the huge death toll.
—Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, 18 October
I am deeply saddened by what happened at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.
—Giorgia Meloni, 18 October
Deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.
—Antony Blinken, 18 October
I am horrified by the images of the explosion in a hospital in Gaza.
—Olaf Scholz, 18 October
I’m horrified by the loss of life at Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza.
—Justin Trudeau, 17 October
I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.
—Joe Biden, 17 October
I grieve for each person lost.
—Elizabeth Warren, US senator, 17 October
The destruction of Al Ahli hospital is a devastating loss of human life.
—James Cleverly, 17 October
The devastating loss of human life at Al Ahli hospital is profoundly disturbing.
—James Cleverly, 18 October
The scenes of hundreds killed at the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza are absolutely devastating and cannot be justified.
—Keir Starmer, 17 October
Devastating to see the pain and loss of so many at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza tonight.
—Samantha Power, former US ambassador to the UN, 17 October
The blast killing hundreds at a hospital in Gaza is deeply wrong.
—Elizabeth Warren, 17 October
The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable.
—Justin Trudeau, 17 October
Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims.
—Olaf Scholz, 18 October
Our thoughts are with them.
—Emmanuel Macron, 17 October
We mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.
—Joe Biden, 17 October
All civilians, Israeli and Palestinian, must be protected.
—Antony Blinken, 17 October
In Gaza as elsewhere, all possible measures must be taken to spare the lives of civilians.
—Emmanuel Macron, 14 October
The protection of civilian life must come first.
—James Cleverly, 17 October
Hospitals and civilian lives must be protected.
—Keir Starmer, 17 October
Innocent civilians must be protected & have access to humanitarian aid.
—Elizabeth Warren, 17 October
The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life.
—Joe Biden, 17 October
Nothing can justify striking a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians.
—Emmanuel Macron, 17 October
There is no excuse for hitting a hospital full of medical staff and civilians.
—Ursula von der Leyen, 18 October
This cannot be justified. International law must be upheld.
—David Lammy, 17 October
We are united in upholding international law and the protection of innocent lives.
—Keir Starmer, 16 October
In Gaza as elsewhere, humanitarian law must be respected.
—Emmanuel Macron, 14 October
International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases.
—Justin Trudeau, 17 October
International law must be upheld.
—Keir Starmer, 17 October
International law is clear.
—Elizabeth Warren, 17 October
A thorough investigation of the incident is imperative.
—Olaf Scholz, 18 October
All the light must be shed on the circumstances.
—Emmanuel Macron, 17 October
Together, we must determine what happened.
—Justin Trudeau, 17 October
The UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza.
—James Cleverly, 17 October
I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.
—Joe Biden, 17 October
Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts.
—Rishi Sunak, 18 October
All the facts have to be established and those responsible must be held accountable.
—Ursula von der Leyen, 18 October
There must be accountability.
—Justin Trudeau, 17 October
We will not rush to judgement.
—James Cleverly, 18 October
While waiting for definitive confirmation on the dynamics of the events, we once again renew our commitment to protect the civilian population, resolve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a rapid solution to this crisis.
—Giorgia Meloni, 18 October
***
US vetoes Security Council resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza.
—UN News, 18 October