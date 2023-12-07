Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
7 December 2023

A strange and intimate Ghost Story

This podcast mixes true crime, family history and the paranormal – to intriguing effect.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

Photo by Anna Kucherova / Alamy Stock Photo

Tristan Redman grew up in a house full of unexplained happenings. In his childhood bedroom on the third floor of a Victorian home in London, lamps flickered and moved on their own. He left home, went to university, and met his now wife, Kate Dancy – a close friend who became something more during a visit to the family home (they hooked up in that possibly haunted bedroom). He forgot about the strange things from his youth until his family invited Kate’s family over to the house for dinner. Kate’s grandad, rosy cheeked and wearing a beret, walked into the house and said: “My mother was murdered in the house next door.”

Kate’s great-grandmother Naomi Dancy was a pioneering doctor who was murdered in December 1937: she was shot in both eyes. Her brother Morris was a war veteran with shellshock, gradually going blind, who – so the family story goes – killed his sister in a fit of rage and envy for her beautiful, seeing eyes.

Naomi’s husband, John Dancy, known affectionately in the Dancy family as “Feyther” (an eccentrically posh version of “father”) was confronted by Morris soon after, but escaped death in a daring tale of bravery – dropping to the floor, switching off the lights, flinging himself backwards down the stairs. (Morris then killed himself in the bathroom.) It’s not the only incredible story about Feyther: he went to Cambridge on a scholarship, became a brilliant magician in the Magic Circle, wrote a number one pop song, and became a spy for the British government.

In this strange and intimate series, Redman delves into his wife’s family history to see if there’s more to this rather fantastic story, and speaks to other people who lived in his family home before and since, some of whom report seeing a “faceless woman” at night. Is Naomi trying to tell them something from beyond the grave? This show is at its best when it’s less focused on literal ghosts, and more focused on the secrets that haunt so many ordinary families – and asks: is it always better to know the truth?

Ghost Story
Wondery

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: BBC radio’s Gangster is true crime without the tawdriness]

Content from our partners
How to empower your employees to stay cyber secure
Protected: How to empower your employees to stay cyber secure
Spotlight
<strong>The energy sector reform the UK needs</strong>
The energy sector reform the UK needs
Spotlight
Why we urgently need a social care workforce plan
Why we urgently need a social care workforce plan
Rebecca Pearson

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 07 Dec 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Christmas Special