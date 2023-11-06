How the culture wars infiltrated the countryside

Photo by Niall McDiarmid/ Millenium Images

The countryside has become the latest front in the culture war. Perhaps it was the original front – 2,500 years ago Aesop was recounting the tale of “The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse”. Either way, wander out into England’s green and pleasant land and it won’t be long before you come across evidence of the fierce rural-urban divide: fences that keep roamers in their place, farming practices that offend metropolitan sensibilities, the wild inevitability of nature up against humanity’s relentless urge to tame the land.

Anna Jones, who grew up on a farm, wants to tell the personal stories of those caught up in this fight, starting with Alistair. He was once a nomadic, dreadlocked firebreather who lived in a van; now he and his boyfriend are dairy farmers. Oh, and Alistair also used to be vegan.

It’s a touching story: how a self-confessed keyboard warrior who spent hours arguing on the internet about the immorality of animal products ended up milking cows. “So you found yourself getting involved in a system you fundamentally disagreed with?” Jones asks. Through actually living on a farm and improving conditions for the cows there, Alistair realised there might be more than one way to champion animal welfare. There’s a middle ground, he says, explaining how he learned that much of what he’d seen of grim-looking farming realities in campaign videos lacked crucial context. The farmers weren’t too sure about him at first, but seem to have come around to his change of career. One even invited him over for beef stew. His vegan former friends… not so much.

Later, we’ll delve deep into the controversies of rewilding and learn about the “Iron Curtain of Somerset”, a 3,000ft metal fence thrown up by a millionaire farmer to deter walkers. Can the rest of the countryside’s bitter opponents find Alistair’s middle ground and relearn empathy, or has everything become too polarised? Maybe we should get them all to try milking a cow to find out.

Related

Battle Grounds

BBC Radio 4, 6 November, 1.45pm

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: How John le Carré infiltrated Oxford]