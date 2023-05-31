When Justin Welby met John Cleese

Photo by James D Morgan / Getty Images

If someone was to propose a parody of a BBC Radio 4 programme, it’s hard to imagine them devising anything better than this. The Archbishop Interviews (a title that can be read two ways) is exactly what is sounds like: interviews conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Why? Why not! And why not start the latest series with John Cleese, while we’re at it?

What follows is an exceedingly surreal yet utterly absorbing half-hour of radio. The head of the Church of England wants to quiz one of the most famous comedians of all time about God. Cleese begins by admitting he is “completely unconvinced but very deeply interested” in religion. “I always wonder,” he says, when asked about Jesus, “why did he have to get crucified? It reminds me of my mother, trying to get me to believe things out of guilt.” Welby is quick to jump to Christianity’s defence. “It’s nothing to do with guilt!” he insists. “It looks an awful lot like it sometimes,” comes the response, with perfect comic timing. A few minutes later, Welby mentions in passing that he has five children. “I’m so sorry,” Cleese interjects. “Oh, it’s all right,” Welby counters, “after that we discovered what caused it.” I nearly spat out my tea laughing.

I’m not doing it justice, I know. You’ll just have to listen to it to grasp the humour: these two gargantuan public figures happily debating subjects of deep importance – mental health struggles, reparations for slavery, the nature of forgiveness – as if they were sat together in a pub. For the most part, it’s Welby interviewing himself, with the occasional aside from Cleese, although it gets a bit more even-handed when they move on to cancel culture and the theological lessons one can learn from The Life of Brian. A key point of disagreement seems to be: is there anything funny about Jesus? It’s wonderfully irreverent, while at the same time raising some really quite thought-provoking questions. “I’ve no idea what we’ve been talking about,” Cleese admits at the end. Me neither, but I’d happily listen again.

The Archbishop Interviews

BBC Radio 4, 4 June, 1.30pm

Related

[See also: How John Cleese became a hero of the right]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close