Cerys Matthews Q&A: “What’s bugging me? Superfluous adjectives”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Cerys Matthews was born in 1969 in Cardiff. She is a songwriter, singer, author and broadcaster. She was a founding member of the Welsh band Catatonia and presents an award-winning show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

What’s your earliest memory?

Driving in Pembrokeshire singing a Welsh-language pig song as a massive sow jumped out of the trailer ahead of us and hobbled down the country lane, a farmer chasing it with a stick.

Who are your heroes?

When I was a child it was Pippi Longstocking: a strong, independent, messy and free-thinking child character in a book. As an adult it’s Mother Nature; I mean, the taste of unripened mango, a passion fruit flower, birds of paradise, moss close-up, or insects and how they work together. It’s so beautiful.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d live in pre-Captain Cook French Polynesia, on Otaheite (Tahiti) – described by the sailors who came across the island in the 18th century as paradise on Earth. I’d go to dance and write songs, sit in the sun and eat tropical fruit.

What single thing would make your life better?

Proportional representation.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What political figure do you look up to?

The Nobel Peace Prize winner Fridtjof Nansen, born in 1861, for his extraordinary intellect. He was a polymath across at least five disciplines, a neurologist, humanitarian, oceanographer, the inventor of the Nansen passport for refugees, fighter for Norwegian independence and the pioneer of neuron theory. He was also a trailblazing explorer – including cross-country skiing pioneer, ship-design maverick, polar-travel forerunner, and someone who respected, learned from and loved the Inuit people of Greenland.

What TV show could you not live without?

The Paris-based TV series Spiral. I loved that the characters were completely flawed, each being neither good nor bad.

What book last changed your thinking?

Nansen by Roland Huntford. Also, Fatal Passage by Ken McGoogan, which is about John Rae, and Everest: The First Ascent by Harriet Tuckey.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

The poetry, drama and essays of Dylan Thomas. I’ve curated a new collection of his poems that includes his very early attempts at poetry and his very last. Some beauty in there for sure.

What’s your theme tune?

“Hercules”by Aaron Neville, 1973 – written and produced by the late, great Allen Toussaint.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Tom Jones told me: “Don’t drink alcohol before a show.” I’ve followed it religiously. Thanks, Tom.

What’s currently bugging you?

Where to start? The rise of autocrats, lack of accountability (we witnessed Grenfell) and add cronyism too. On a much smaller scale: superfluous adjectives.

When were you happiest?

Reaching Kathmandu alive after escaping avalanches and storms in a helicopter at Gorakshep, Nepal.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

A botanist specialising in the protection of biodiversity.

Are we all doomed?

Oh God. Put a record on. Let’s talk.

Cerys Matthews’ selection of Dylan Thomas poems, “Out of Chaos Comes Bliss: Essential Poems”, is published by Pushkin Press