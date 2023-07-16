Jess de Boer’s Q&A: “Our bees are tough beasties to work with”

Illustrated by Kristian Hammerstad

Jess de Boer was born in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1985. A farmer and beekeeper, she works on regenerative agriculture across the east and Horn of Africa.

What’s your earliest memory?

My earliest memory is walking down the long, straight dirt road that ran below our house, with my brother during the rainy season. He had a small yellow duck and I had a fat blue whale, and we’d race them down the drainage ditch.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood hero was the cartoon legend Captain Planet. He would diligently fight the environmental baddies, polluters, poachers and others. My adult hero is my mum. She has an exceptional lightness of spirit and a killer giggle.

Related

What book last changed your thinking?

Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. Running is something I do to switch off, but a persistent knee niggle has made it more difficult. This book taught me to rethink my form – and the reason why our species evolved to run in the first place.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Wangari Maathai, the Kenyan social, environmental and political activist who founded the Green Belt Movement. I still benefit from walking in her forests today.

[See also: How forests are helping Rwanda heal its climate and its communities]

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

African beekeeping. Our bees are tough beasties to work with, requiring full protective equipment and management in the wee hours or late at night.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d like to have lived in a society deep in a tropical forest 200 years ago. I’d survive beneath its canopy by reading the plants and animal tracks, among people living by the same guiding laws, codes and beliefs.

What TV show could you not live without?

TV doesn’t feature much in my day to day. But the last show I found hugely enjoyable was SAS Rogue Heroes.

Who would paint your portrait?

Gary Larson of The Far Side. His humour and style are unique.

What’s your theme tune?

“Impi” by the South African singer Johnny Clegg. It’s about a warrior and it makes me jiggle inside every time I hear it.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

To live for, and in, the present. Following this is a lifelong endeavour, at times blissfully easy and at others a truly impossible discipline.

What’s currently bugging you?

The bombardment of irrelevant information. We live in an age of ceaseless chatter from news, social media and advertising. I think it stops us finding peace inside ourselves, and therefore among one another as a collective, too.

What single thing would make your life better?

The rise of a team of ego-less politicians, who stood for much more than the otherwise single-minded pursuit of securing their next term in office.

[See also: It’s hard to be a “tree-hugger” but progressive politicians must try]

When were you happiest?

This morning. I leapt into a freezing cold river after a run along a Scottish loch. I got brain freeze and it made me chuckle.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

An explorer, travelling the world for new land and life forms.

Are we all doomed?

I ask myself this on an almost daily basis and always come back to a belief that every species on this extraordinary planet has a time span. Will we be here in 100,000 years’ time? Probably not.

“Sister Nature: The Education of an Optimistic Beekeeper” by Jess de Boer is published by Jacaranda