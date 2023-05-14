Kae Tempest’s Q&A: “I can go from ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to Mozart in an afternoon”

Illustrated by Kristian Hammerstad

Kae Tempest was born in London in 1985. A poet, spoken-word performer, recording artist, playwright and novelist, they have twice been nominated for the Mercury music prize.

What’s your earliest memory?

I was crawling underneath a table during a family gathering at my grandparents’ house. I was three or four. I liked guessing which feet belonged to which adult.

Who are your heroes?

I had loads of heroes as a kid because I read so much and watched so much TV. Sparrowhawk from Ursula Le Guin’s Earthsea trilogy was a big one when I was about seven. Also, the kid from Free Willy. My adult hero changes all the time. Right now it’s James Joyce because he managed to endure constant rejection, from publishers, newspapers, literary critics; he managed to dig in and write even as the vice societies burned his manuscripts.

What book last changed your thinking?

I love the crush that comes with encountering new ideas, but my thinking itself doesn’t seem to change.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

Leslie Feinberg. The first time I read Stone Butch Blues I couldn’t stop crying. It played a big part in spurring me on in my own journey towards accepting myself.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

Golden-era rap lyricism. Especially 1993-98, US east coast.

What TV show could you not live without?

Nothing really comes to mind. I used to watch Cheers a lot when I should have been at school. But I’m sure I could keep going if I never saw it again.

Who would paint your portrait?

Wolfgang Tillmans shot the portrait on the cover of my last record, The Line is a Curve,and it was incredible to work with him. I hate being photographed. I’m always awkward and stressed out by the process. But Wolfgang made it easy.

What’s your theme tune?

Depends on the brain I’m in. It can go from “Stayin’ Alive” to Mozart’s Requiem in the space of an afternoon.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

I did a poetry gig in a warehouse in Latvia in 2010. I was in a bad way, drinking a lot. I told my poems and wandered around the party, where I met a woman. She was tall and stern and I liked her. She thought my poems were all right but that I shouldn’t have been drinking so much on stage. She said to me: “If you keep turning your back on the light, eventually it will stop trying to find you.” That advice buried itself in my consciousness. Over time I’ve come to realise how true it is.

What’s currently bugging you?

Time. There is so much to do.

What single thing would make your life better?

A clean bill of health for everyone.

When were you happiest?

Right now. I’m happier than I’ve ever been.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I’d work at a dog rescue place. Somewhere near the sea with a decent pub. My missus would probably work in the pub.

Are we all doomed?

No. We’re all going to die, of course. And we’re all going to experience suffering. But I just don’t think we’re that important. I went to the planetarium in Greenwich once. Seeing the planet in that context, spinning in a vast galaxy, gave me respite. It’s so noisy down here in the human ego. But one day there’ll be nothing left of any of this. For me, it’s a calming thought.

“Divisible by Itself and One”, a poetry collection by Kae Tempest, is published by Picador