Thomas Hertog’s Q&A: “Stephen Hawking was the freest man I have known”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Thomas Hertog was born in Belgium in 1975 and is a professor of theoretical physics at the University of Leuven. He obtained his PhD at Cambridge, where he studied the origins of cosmic expansion under the supervision of Stephen Hawking.

What’s your earliest memory?

My first swimming lesson as a kid in the open-air pool on Fen Causeway in Cambridge. I remember huge waves, but when I returned to it 20 years later I found the pool only came to my knees.

Who are your heroes?

As a child my hero was Tintin, especially when he and the absent-minded Professor Calculus went on a mission to the moon. Later, Hawking was not only my colleague but a hero too. Though nearly immobile, he was the freest man I have known.

What book last changed your thinking?

The Human Condition by Hannah Arendt. In the second part she argues that some of the underlying assumptions in science going back to the days of Galileo and Copernicus are a threat to humanity today.

Related

[See also: Why Hannah Arendt is the philosopher for now]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. The Saturday Read Your guide to the best writing across politics, ideas, books and culture - both in the New Statesman and from elsewhere - sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Yitzhak Rabin, with whom the Middle East peace process might have had a chance.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

Cosmology, the study of the origin and evolution of the universe, with an emphasis on the first few seconds after the Big Bang. After that it gets more complicated.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d have loved to be at the Solvay Conference in Brussels in 1927 to witness the debate between Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr on quantum theory.

What TV show could you not live without?

You cannot live a normal life in Flanders without watching The Mole, in which the participants must work together to meet the challenges while one of them secretly tries to sabotage the game.

Who would paint your portrait?

David Hockney. I’m intrigued by his portrait of Hawking hidden in a corner of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

What’s your theme tune?

Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem”. “There is a crack… in everything/That’s how the light gets in.”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

After my PhD, Hawking told me that I should move as far away from Cambridge as possible, and I did. My wife and I went on a long trip along the Silk Roads. A few months later, on a border crossing between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, Hawking called me up to summon me back to Cambridge… he had an idea!

What’s currently bugging you?

The future. Until humanity sorts itself out and gets a coordinated view on the future we envisage, we won’t be able to navigate our earthly home into safer waters.

[See also: Dictating the Future]

What single thing would make your life better?

The Einstein Telescope, an observatory designed to measure gravitational waves, being ready and operational.

When were you happiest?

The births of our four kids were moments of happiness that are hard to beat.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

A neuroscientist. Both the universe within and the one around us fascinate me.

Are we all doomed?

We’re not, but we need to take our stewardship of this tiny blue marble in the universe more seriously.

“On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory” by Thomas Hertog is published by Torva

[See also: Our Fragile Future]