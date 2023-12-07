The NS Poem: Sabotage

Coming soon! It will be – luxury!
Swear it by the light, by the light
of a fluorescent painted moon
that’s been all over the world
but rests now above the entrance
to the cathedral of power where
mountains of coal once belted
out smog and London’s electricity
into a black and white world
that knew the difference between
what was right and what was wrong.
Shine a light, shine a light into
the darkness of the dark night.
Four Doric chimneys and all that brick
what you might call iconic before
you go inside to experience
the oh so real nightmare world
of ‘unforgettable corporate gifting’
and everlasting lip gloss that lies
in front of you, and you realise
that what you must now do is shop.
Rebecca Farmer’s latest pamphlet “A Separate Appointment” is published by New Walk Editions