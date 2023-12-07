The NS Poem: Sabotage

Photo by Katherine Blamire/Millenium Images

Coming soon! It will be – luxury!

Swear it by the light, by the light

of a fluorescent painted moon

that’s been all over the world

but rests now above the entrance

to the cathedral of power where

mountains of coal once belted

out smog and London’s electricity

into a black and white world

that knew the difference between

what was right and what was wrong.

Shine a light, shine a light into

the darkness of the dark night.

Four Doric chimneys and all that brick

what you might call iconic before

you go inside to experience

the oh so real nightmare world

of ‘unforgettable corporate gifting’

and everlasting lip gloss that lies

in front of you, and you realise

that what you must now do is shop.

Rebecca Farmer’s latest pamphlet “A Separate Appointment” is published by New Walk Editions