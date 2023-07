Photo by Sabina Hannila/Millennium Images

I who have neither

Lived nor died

Stand in this gold field

Crucified.

I wear the rags

Of other men

Who will not ask

For them again.

I fade beneath

A sky of brass:

Like other men,

My flesh is grass.

Birds spoil the dead

Of eyes and nose.

I guard the ears

And starve the crows.

Related

[See also: The NS Poem: A standstill]