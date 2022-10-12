Support 100 years of independent journalism.

12 October 2022

The NS Poem: Variations on “Auld Lang Syne”

A new poem by John Burnside.

By John Burnside

Photo by Herve Gergaud/Millennium Images

From now on, you should treat me as a
hostile
witness, neither
pro nor con, nor

anywhere between; 

                                      heretical

in every house 
but one.

A grown child in the close and holy
darkness, I will 
have no business here:

no gowans fine, no cup o’ kindness yet,
no good folk westering home
in summer fog.

My ghosts are laid
in veins of anthracite
and firedamp in the pages of no book,

oxlike and unremarked, beneath a town
that wears its hauntings 
well.

No wede awa for me. No neiges d’antan.
With every breath
I’m learning to forget.

John Burnside is a Scottish author and poet. His most recent poetry collection is “Learning to Sleep” (Jonathan Cape)

