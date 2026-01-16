No one wants Jim Steinman’s house

Photo by Andy Ryan / New York Times / Redux / eyevine

Jim Steinman, writer of Bat Out of Hell, died in 2021 and you can buy his 6,000 foot-Connecticut home – but only if you opt to live as Jim Steinman. The sale of 22 Ketcham Road, Ridgefield, comes with a clause stating that you must buy Steinman’s belongings, art and clothes too, and keep them, and respect them – and two presidents later, still no one has done it.

American songwriter and producer Jim Steinman (left) with singer Meat Loaf. Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

The 1920 cottage – the “backdrop”, according to William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, “to Steinman’s life and work” – is the place where he wrote “Total Eclipse of the Heart” for Bonnie Tyler, and “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” for his foil Meat Loaf. Steinman, our most baroque songwriter, was once described as a combination of Richard Wagner and Phil Spector: “every chorus is like losing your virginity, every verse is like killing your parents,” said Jon Aizlewood in 1993. He found the grace in a laboured lyric. “I won’t do that” – the most talked about line in the playground, and rock’s most salacious ellipsis – merely refers to everything that has just been mentioned in the previous verse.

Steinman’s taste for the baroque was reflected in his home making: in the 1990s, after selling 14 million copies of Bat Out of Hell II, he bought 22 Ketcham Road and doubled its size. Behind a classic white weatherboard façade is a temple of music and gothic lust, with a giant sculpture of four quartz crystal shafts, smaller figures of anthropoid bulls, fashioned from bronze or wire, having sex with human ladies; some gargoyles, a table made from six winged griffins and, most spookily to me, two leather jackets from the late Steinman, who lived alone, and what appears to be his wheelchair.

The Steinman Sanctuary, as it is known, was initially priced at $5,555,569 in 2022, 69 being one of his favourite numbers, which also appears on one wall in large figures, in a house where everything appears to have a talismanic meaning. In 2023 it was marked down to $3,950,000 because no one had bought it yet. By 2025 it was $1.495 million, around the price of a three-bed terrace in Hackney (and a quarter of what he spent on extending it in the 1990s). It boasts a recording studio, a sun room, a Great Room and four bathrooms – but perhaps another reason it’s not shifting, along with the leathers and wheelchair, is Steinman’s decision to retain only two bedrooms: “you’re by yourself, you never have any guests,” his manager, now executor of his estate, pointed out when they first looked around. 30 years later, you have to admire the attempt at preserving his legacy. This is a “single family property”, William Pitt Sotheby says on its listings. A small family at that – and one that is prepared to live as Jim Steinman.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

[Further reading: Bald men are the antidote to Grok’s filth]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close