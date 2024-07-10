Subscriber of the week: Bob Parks

What do you do?
Retired secondary school teacher.
Where do you live?
Quorn, Leicestershire.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Seven years.
What made you start?
Wanting to support quality journalism.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes, my wife also reads it.
What pages do you flick to first?
Book reviews, which inevitably leads to another audiobook purchase.
How do you read yours?
Throughout the week.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Analysis of solutions to big problems like climate change, and wealth inequality.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Will Dunn and Hannah Barnes.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Tony Blair.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Liz Truss.
All-time favourite NS article?
Rachel Cunliffe’s “Doom scroll”.
The New Statesman is…
a source of hope in a world of irresponsible journalism.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Jo Lawley]