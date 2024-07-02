New Times,
2 July 2024

Subscriber of the week: Jo Lawley

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Tony Vaccaro/Getty Images
What do you do?

Retired specialist teacher.

Where do you live?

Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire.

Do you vote?

Always, tactically.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Nearly three years.

What made you start?

To get a clearer understanding of global issues, I bought an issue and was hooked.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My daughter’s family grab any past issues they can.

What pages do you flick to first?

Whatever grabs my attention.

How do you read yours?

With endless cups of tea.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Perhaps some historical facts relating to the current week.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rachel Cunliffe, Wolfgang Münchau.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Photos of underpaid and unpaid carers.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Trump or any Farage admirers.

All-time favourite NS article?

So many but I particularly enjoy articles in the Critics section.

The New Statesman is…

like a wonderful, informative and welcomed friend each week.

This article appears in the 02 Jul 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Labour’s Britain