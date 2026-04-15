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15 April 2026

Beer and sandwiches: At the Garnet in Norwich

This column is our weekly pub review, written by pintsmen, women and children across the nation. Suggestions to letters@newstatesman.co.uk

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

It’s said that when Hitler was planning his invasion of Britain, he selected for his victory speech the imposing, monolithic pillars of Norwich City Hall. This may be apocryphal, but still, if that building can be linked to the encroaching darkness of fascism, then it is well that standing just 70 yards away across the market is the Garnet pub, a gleaming monument to British values and possibly alcoholism (arguably the same thing) since 1861.

Winter or summer, basking under the soft yellow lamps or perched on the low stone walls out the front, you’ll find between a handful and a throng of jubilant punters gleefully smoking and knocking over pints until the wee hours.

Niche concern

Inside is the wood-panelled sanctuary of the bar, with a range of stouts and local ales on draft and a curated selection of wines.

Upstairs there’s a cosy den with nooks and alcoves in which to shelter for a quiet date or long-overdue catch-up. Ascend again to the apex of the building, with its eclectic mix of furniture, for the larger and more boisterous groups of the day – not to mention views across the historic market (don’t worry about the scary pillars).

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Hitting the bricks

As for food, the main event is the Garnet’s partnership with neighbouring Brick Pizza, from where some of the best-quality pizza in Norwich can be delivered to any table in the pub. Maybe a little incongruously with the antique aesthetic, orders can be made from a QR code on the table, so there’s no need to risk losing a hard-won table. A fine pub indeed.

The Garnet, Market Place, Norwich

[Further reading: We should let Kanye play]

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