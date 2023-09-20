Support 110 years of independent journalism.

20 September 2023

Subscriber of the week: Dennis O’Brien

By New Statesman

Photo by Gabriele Lopez / Millennium Images

What do you do?

I’m a painter and decorator.

Where do you live?

Portslade, East Sussex.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

For more than eight years.

What made you start?

A need to address the working-class chip on my shoulder.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Contents.

How do you read yours?

I tend to read the heavy stuff first.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Local-level politics (to prove that it can work).

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Currently, Sophie McBain and Armando Iannucci.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Mo Mowlam.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Liz Truss.

All-time favourite NS article?

Wolfgang Münchau on the new deglobalised world.

The New Statesman is…

food for thought.

This article appears in the 20 Sep 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers