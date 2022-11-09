The tragedy of English football

Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images

When Thomas Müller rolled home Germany’s final goal in a 4-1 thrashing of England at the World Cup of 2010, the BBC commentator was a broken man. How many German players, Guy Mowbray asked mournfully, would make the England team? A convincing answer followed swiftly from thousands of viewers. At least ten, and it might be a full house if Philipp Lahm, the captain and right-back, fancied a go on the left.

The regular thumpings suffered by the national men’s team clearly counted for nothing in the world of make-believe inhabited by England’s fans. Scotland’s “Wembley Wizards” taught the first lesson in 1928, winning 5-1. There followed the United States debacle (1-0) at the World Cup of 1950. Three years later the Magnificent Magyars, led by Ferenc Puskás, put six goals past them in London, and seven more a year later in Budapest. The Germans in 1972 and the Dutch in 1988 revealed the chasm in skill and tactical sophistication.

Then, six years ago, came that 2-1 defeat by Iceland, the most brutal humiliation of all. What a dismal record it is, and still England expects. Nay, demands. In the mythical realm of “Ing-er-land”, English exceptionalism remains unexceptional. We gave the game to the world. They owe us.

[See also: Football’s data delusion]

Related

Is English football even “English” any more? The Premier League, created 30 years ago for commercial reasons, is a televised international entertainment which happens to take place (for now) in this country.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Ian Chappell, the great Australian cricket captain, said that after giving cricket to the world, the English did nothing to develop the game. It is a charge that might more usefully be applied to the winter sport. The English codified the laws of football but the national team has little to show for a century of huffing and puffing, other than one success in the high summer of Swinging London.

At the heart of England’s failure lies a suspicion of unusual talent. Peter Osgood, a centre-forward of rare gifts, was awarded four caps. Alan Hudson, a beautiful passer of the ball, won two, which was one more than Charlie George. Those were the dark days of the Seventies, when England failed to qualify for two World Cups, and wondered why. The English, said Miljan Miljanić, the widely travelled Serbian coach, made the “best average footballers” in the world, admired for their spirit. England has never produced a Pelé, a Di Stéfano, a Cruyff or a Zidane.

“Glenn [Hoddle] must learn that disappointment is part of football,” said Ron Greenwood, a particularly weak England manager, when he dropped the Tottenham midfielder after a superb debut in 1979. Ah, wrote Brian Glanville, the king of football writers, but whose disappointment? That question goes to the crux of the matter, for the answer is plain: England’s, every time.

“We are absolutely out of date as regards our training ideas,” wrote the coach Jimmy Hogan in 1931, “and the sooner we realise it the better.” Three decades later, in The Football Man, Arthur Hopcraft lambasted a British arrogance “reflected vividly, and calamitously, in football”. There is no shortage of witnesses for Paul Hayward to call upon for his history of the national team.

Happily, there are other tales, which the author unfolds with clarity and even-handedness. Hayward, no parochial tub-thumper, finds much to admire in the best players, from Nat Lofthouse to Harry Kane, while keeping an eye on the evidence of history. He knows we love football in this country, in an increasingly shallow and tribal way. He also knows we have never been as good as we imagine.

Apart from Wembley in 1966, was there ever a golden day? There was. On 7 June 1970 England lost by a goal to Brazil. Two weeks later Brazil were crowned world champions, a team without parallel, yet that day in Leon England were their equals. That was a manly side – perhaps the finest XI England ever put on to the field.

Another World Cup is upon us, and the cheerleaders in the television studios (“We’ll batter ’em!”) have begun rehearsing their platitudes in fractured English. Feathers in our brains, lead in our boots, and millionaires occupying every village in Cheshire. Will we never learn?

England Football: The Biography 1872-2022

By Paul Hayward

Simon & Schuster, 613pp, £25

Purchasing a book may earn the NS a commission from Bookshop.org, who support independent bookshops

[See also: Does the FA Cup need saving?]