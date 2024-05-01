From Sunjeev Sahota to Jonn Elledge: new books reviewed in short

Dispersals: On Plants, Borders and Belonging by Jessica J Lee

What distinguishes a native species from an invasive one, or a plant from a weed? Given humans’ entanglement with the natural world, how can – or should – we draw a line between what is natural and what is man-made? As an environmental historian, and a peripatetic British-Canadian-Taiwanese writer, Jessica J Lee is well placed to explore these questions. In a series of concise, interlocking essays, she entwines her personal story with the political history of different plants, among them cherry trees, seaweed, soya beans and mangoes. An essay on tea explores how profoundly the plant, and the drink, have been shaped by trade and empire. Consider the words we use: countries that first received tea by sea, from southern China, call it by something that sounds like the Min Nan (Hokkien) word te: tea, tee, thé. Those who first received it overland likely call it something that sounds like the Mandarin word cha: chai, shay, cha.

Lee’s writing is filled with such snippets as this, and her essays are contemplative, elegant, neatly structured. But soon I found myself hoping for something wilder and less restrained, more emotionally revealing. The reader is, after all, a highly invasive species.

By Sophie McBain

Hamish Hamilton, 288pp, £16.99. Buy the book

The Spoiled Heart by Sunjeev Sahota

In The Spoiled Heart, the new novel by the Booker-shortlisted Sunjeev Sahota, Nayan Olak competes in a union election and pursues a strange woman, Helen Fletcher. One political drama, one suspense mystery. Intertwining lives and dark pasts abound.

Sahota has a capacity to see sin in sufferers, and possesses a brave touch. A mother talks about her son’s most difficult times, but pretends that he attempted suicide, for extra pity. A man loses his child, and is “made glamorous by the nature of his losses, by the hypnotic allure of a bereaved parent”. Two union rivals are willing to use diversity and inclusion policy and class cynically to further their own campaigns.

There is the occasional quirk: people in “shorn-off denims” drinking “Buds” on “busted” porches saying the weather “looks good out” did not put this unworldly reader, anyway, immediately in mind of Sheffield. But the motivating intrigue around Helen’s past is fun at all times, and the emotional high points – concentrated especially in Nayan’s relationships with his election rival and with his love interest’s son – come pretty thickly too.

By George Monaghan

Harvill Secker, 336pp, £18.99. Buy the book

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A History of the World in 47 Borders by Jonn Elledge

Some national borders make sense – a river, a sea, a mountain range – but others are arbitrary, mere dotted lines through nothingness. Whatever the geography, however, the demarcations have history: the first recorded example, says Jonn Elledge, dates from Egypt in the fourth millennium BC when the country was divided between Upper and Lower Egypt. Borders have shifted throughout the centuries, the playthings, he points out, of ideas about the nation state, of conquest and politics, but also of increasingly accurate mapping tools and the partitioning of new territories such as the air or, indeed, space. The world’s borders as they stand today are mostly no more than two centuries old.

In his sprightly telling of “the stories behind the lines on our maps”, Elledge looks at a series of historical case studies, from Genghis Khan’s conception of a Mongol world without borders to the Anglo-French reconfiguration of the Middle East in 1916. He examines more theoretical map lines too, such as the international date line and time zones and how strange not-quite-borders such as the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea came about. As contemporary events show all too clearly, lines on maps still matter.

By Michael Prodger

Wildfire, 368pp, £25. Buy the book

All Things Are Too Small by Becca Rothfeld

The literary critic Becca Rothfeld, best known as a fearless book reviewer for the Washington Post, rages against smallness in her first published book of essays. “Plates, cups, books, bodies and all the rest are too small, not contingently, but constitutionally. There is no way around the sense, lodged hard in the throat, that the greatest human longings exceed any possible fulfilment. To want something with sufficient fervour is to want it beyond the possibility of ever getting enough of it.” It’s the longing that motivates love, religion, ambition – Rothfeld advises us not to deny it.

As a framing device, its a sufficiently loose one – this collection encompasses Austen, Barthes, Dutch mysticism, David Cronenberg – and Rothfeld’s approach to cultural reference is appropriately voracious. She is a precise, dynamic critic and her personal writing is vivid and insightful. Some of her topics – Marie Kondo, mindfulness, #MeToo – are so well-trodden by contemporary essayists as to be ground into the dirt: a sense of duty rather than thrill intrudes here. But more often, Rothfeld is unexpected, intelligent, engaging – and clearly delights in her task.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

Virago, 304pp, £20. Buy the book

[See also: From Marilynne Robinson to Ross King: new books reviewed in short]

Related