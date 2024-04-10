From Neel Mukherjee to Gavin Stamp: new books reviewed in short

Interwar: British Architecture 1919-1939 by Gavin Stamp

When Gavin Stamp, the architectural historian and, as “Piloti”, an acerbic columnist for Private Eye, died of cancer in 2017 he left his greatest work incomplete. Interwar, a wide-ranging and deeply informed survey of British architecture from 1919 to 1939, has now been buffed and finished by his wife, the historian Rosemary Hill. The book represents the culmination of Stamp’s interest in the many styles that proliferated between the wars and is also an attempt to correct the view that only modernism mattered.

Using examples from around the home nations – churches and town halls, banks and memorials, houses and schools – he traces the multifaceted nature of the period. Here are brutalism and repurposed classicism but also the new Georgian, updated Egyptian revival, mock Tudor and modern gothic. The familiar names, such as Edwin Lutyens and Giles Gilbert Scott, are joined by a host of lesser-known but accomplished and often innovative figures such as Owen Williams, responsible for modernist buildings for Boots in Nottingham, and Charles Holden, whose stations help give the London Tube network its distinctive look. When so much of our built environment is unlovely, Stamp shows why it is worth looking again, and harder.

By Michael Prodger

Profile, 576pp, £40. Buy the book

The Spinning House: How Cambridge University Locked Up Women in its Private Prison by Caroline Biggs

In 1561, Elizabeth I put her signature to a charter that would remain law for more than 300 years, giving the vice-chancellor of Cambridge University substantial powers over the city to guard its male students from immoral temptations. These included the right to imprison “all public women, procuresses, vagabonds… found guilty or suspected of evil”. Between 1823 and 1894 alone, university proctors and special constables known as “bulldogs” carried out more than 6,000 arrests. No confessions or statements were taken, no proof of drunkenness or solicitation required.

In The Spinning House, Cambridge local Caroline Biggs chronicles the rise and fall of the private prison through the stories of four women held there: Elizabeth Howe, Emma Kemp, Jane Elsden and Daisy Hopkins. The sentences at the Spinning House were short, but for many proved consequential. Howe, for example, died 25 days after her arrest for being suspected of being a “loose and disorderly person”. The coroner deemed prison conditions to be the cause. Biggs deftly blends historical research with creative retelling, bringing prison records to full and chilling life.

By Pippa Bailey

The History Press, 224pp, £20. Buy the book

Choice by Neel Mukherjee

Almost everyone on the planet is condemned to suffer capitalism’s self-devouring logic, yet choosing how to suffer remains the privilege of a few. This is what Neel Mukherjee transmits in Choices, his latest novel – or rather triptych of loosely connected stories that seek to locate the personal in the macroeconomic. The first two parts are set in London, centred on white-collar protagonists who rationalise personal crises as collateral damage from neoliberalism. Yet their attempts to mitigate their alienation are narcissistic and self-indulgent, and only hurt those around them.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

These moral equivocations can be lost in the complexities of the developed world. The quandaries are starker, however, in the book’s third segment, in which a rural Bengali family receive a cow to help lift themselves out of extreme poverty. Here the theories of academics meet the unforgiving landscape of lived reality, and the consequences play out in harrowing detail. Choices shows that there is something profoundly wrong with how we order our societies. But there’s very little we can do about it individually.

By Barney Horner

Atlantic, 320pp, £18.99. Buy the book

Sunken Lands: A Journey Through Flooded Kingdoms and Lost Worlds by Gareth E Rees

We are all, holds the writer Gareth E Rees, “children of the flood”. Each chapter of Sunken Lands recounts one of man’s 2,000 known flood myths (stories such as Noah’s Ark or Gilgamesh) and details a stop on Rees’ tour of the Earth’s drowned and drowning places, from the Norfolk fens to post-Katrina New Orleans and an underwater Roman town. In the ancient stories he hopes to find wisdom for our current climate peril.

The book’s ultimate subject, however, is not what should be done, but what it is like not to know what should be done. “It isn’t easy,” Rees writes, “being an endemically anxious person in the 21st century. Existential perils have piled up faster than my mind can comprehend.” Today he is a “neurotic middle-aged man” who cannot light the hob without suffering visions of resource wars, migration crises and species collapse. Much of his life is spent wondering “why the planet isn’t full of screaming people”. The early parts of Sunken Lands drag for a lack of argument, but these fretful notes, when they come, are touching.

By George Monaghan

Elliott & Thompson, 272pp, £16.99. Buy the book

Related