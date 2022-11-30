Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Art & Design
30 November 2022

How Ronald Searle drew the Romans

One cartoon shows a shattered centurion being nagged by his wife.

By Harry Mount

Image by The Ronald Searle Cultural Estate Ltd and the Sayle Literary Agency

Don’t meet your heroes, they say. Unless they’re the sublime artist and cartoonist Ronald Searle, I say. I had the great thrill of interviewing Searle (1920-2011) on his 90th birthday in 2010. In his tower house, high in the Provence hills in France, he told me how he’d created my anarchic pin-ups – the wicked girls of St Trinian’s – and Britain’s naughtiest schoolboy, Nigel Molesworth, the Curse of St Custard’s School.

What a joy it is to have one of his drawings on the cover of my book – a collection of the best Latin lines, from “Veni, vidi, vici” to “Carpe diem”.

No cartoonist captured ancient Rome better than Searle. The cover image comes from the second Molesworth book, How to Be Topp, published by Searle and the writer Geoffrey Willans in 1954. The drawing came in a series of “Grate Roman Lies” – Molesworth was a terrible speller. This particular lie was called “Great crimes were rare in ancient times”.

Searle and Willans wittily made the Romans suffer from modern troubles. One cartoon shows a shattered centurion being nagged by his wife and hounded by his dog and wailing infant son. They made the dry rules of Latin funny. One cartoon series – “The Private Life of the Gerund” – treated the obscure verbal form as a pompous, anteater-like creature.

Searle told me how he and Willans worked. “Geoffrey set up the framework but he gave me space to make it visual: to work out what animal the gerund would look like; how the Romans and the Gauls looked; the feel of the foopball ground, as Molesworth called it.”

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

He added, “Anyone can do a cartoon and make people laugh.”

Content from our partners
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Steve Lewis
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison

Not true. And certainly not true of cartoons about the Romans.

“Et Tu, Brute? The Best Latin Lines Ever” by Harry Mount and John Davie is published by Bloomsbury

[See also: Nick Cave interview: “I don’t think art should be in the hands of the virtuous”]

Topics in this article:

This article appears in the 30 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, World Prince