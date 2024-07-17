Subscriber of the week: Keith Morley

What do you do?
I am a retired retail proprietor.
Where do you live?
Newent, Gloucestershire.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
On and off since the 1980s.
What made you start?
A recommendation from a friend.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No.
What pages do you flick to first?
The Leader.
How do you read yours?
From cover to cover.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Republicanism.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Rachel Cunliffe, Nicholas Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Graham Smith, CEO of Republic.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Nigel Farage.
All-time favourite NS article?
Anything by the late John Pilger.
The New Statesman is…
an oasis of reason in a print media desert.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Bob Parks]
This article appears in the 17 Jul 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The American Berserk