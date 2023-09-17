Lorrie Moore’s Q&A: “US gun regulation should be a public health policy”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Lorrie Moore was born in Glens Falls, New York, in 1957 and worked as a paralegal before becoming an author. Her books include the short story collections Self-Help and Birds of America, and the novel A Gate At the Stairs.

What’s your earliest memory?

The mobile over my crib that had a bright red robin and a yellow bird, which was probably a finch. I hope this is my earliest memory because otherwise I was sleeping in a crib at a shockingly old age.

Who are your heroes?

When I was 11 I loved the actress Susan Saint James. She played Tony Franciosa’s research assistant on The Name of the Game. I liked her brave but glamorous investigative journalism, her outfits, her berets, her humour, her raspy voice. Lest you think I was a hopelessly superficial girl, I also admired Florence Nightingale, Edith Cavell and Harriet Tubman. They were heroic beyond all dreams for myself or any person I actually knew, and I knew some nurses. As an adult, looking at the entirety of their lives, anyone would be hard-pressed to find more admirable people than Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

What book last changed your thinking?

Rachel Aviv’s Strangers to Ourselves did not change my thinking but presented stories and thinking that were new to me. So it added to my thinking without being strenuously argumentative.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

Abraham Lincoln wasn’t perfect. But he was a beautiful soul and a brilliant mind in impossible circumstances. Thinking about him brings tears to my eyes.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

I’m not sure what Mastermind is. So I don’t know what constitutes a special subject. I can sing the entirety of “Frank Mills” from Hair. I think that’s niche since I’ve only met three other people who can do this. I also know a lot about B vitamins and can go on about the Covid lab-leak theory.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

New York City in the 1950s.

What TV show could you not live without?

Frontline.

Who would paint your portrait?

I don’t think anyone would. Though I could try myself, which would allow for some ad hoc improvements.

What’s your theme tune?

The theme from Frontline. It’s full of drama and alarm and if you have it in your head you’re then prepared for virtually anything.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

I was advised not to buy the house I bought, not to marry the man I married, not to wear so much black. So clearly I am clueless.

What’s currently bugging you?

War. And the insane gun situation in the US.

What single thing would make your life better?

American gun regulation as a proper public health policy. Some disease cures. Universal healthcare. Wine that is unwaveringly good for you.

When were you happiest?

There was a coffee I used to drink in Ithaca, New York state, that made me very happy for a good long hour.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Forty years ago I used to say “epidemiologist”. I would still say that.

Are we all doomed?

Not at all. Well, maybe a little.

“I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home” by Lorrie Moore is published by Faber & Faber

[See also: Lorrie Moore’s American afterlife]