The Labour Party has a Gen Z problem

Welcome to the first Gen Z election. Because, whatever else 2024 might be said to symbolise, for those born between 1997 and 2012 it is something of a maturity. A vast new bloc of eight million young adults has now graduated into the political arena, or 15 per cent of the voting population. We come freighted with bizarre and contradictory stereotypes. Can we really be living through an unprecedented period of sexual drought, and represent a new species of bed-hopping polyamorists, kinked to the gills? And the less said about our chronic laziness or teetotal neuroticism the better. In a few weeks, rather than being defined by moral panic or media slander, we’ll be voting en masse for the first time.

Generations don’t get the choose the world that shapes them. The Greatest Generation – those actually very modest war heroes – were thrust into uniform in the 1940s, bequeathing them their epic capacities for social solidarity and nation-building. The Baby Boomers, born in the two decades after the War, came of age at a moment of demographic glut, mass contraception and intellectual experimentation – it isn’t hard to see what sort of counterculture might have followed. And, following on from the mid-Sixties, it wasn’t Gen X’s fault that their parents kept getting divorced, or that Millennials were the first to get on the internet.

Making history then, but not in circumstances of our choosing. And looking back at British Zoomers’ germinal years, my generation has had plenty of history to be traumatised by. We might not remember 9/11, but it started early: even to a toddler’s ears, exotic words like “Baghdad”, “Helmand” and “IED” sound vaguely ominous on the car radio. Then the tune changed, with “credit crunch”, “austerity”, “benefits street” and “bedroom tax” playing over our early adolescence. By the time we reached the years of Brexit and “indicative votes”, the air of hysteria was something of a relief. But, beating in the background of all this, was “climate change”, later escalating to “crisis”.

These early-21st-century trends have all left their mark. But by far the most materially mobilising political issue among young people today is housing. The challenge of buying a property has quickly stratified renters and landlords into something resembling a class war. In political pub talk, the very word “landlord” denotes something like a pest or parasite – the tapeworms of the national economy. And housing is symbolic of a more general mood of economic despair, a growing sense that while old-age benefits have continued to rise over the last decade, the aspirational clauses of the social contract have been gradually struck out.

The good news for Keir Starmer is that so far this is translating into an overwhelming Labour vote. Around half of 18-24-year-olds will support his party, a sea change from 2010 when 30 per cent of them still voted Conservative. There is an overwhelming sense that Labour are the alternative government, and that we must vote them in to get the Tories out. And Starmer has made overtures in our direction, with his promises of 1.5 million homes and a sprawl of new towns. But while you have to look pretty hard to find a Young Conservative these days – there must still be a few unrepentant finance bros drinking in the Canary Wharf Brewdog – Gen Z’s politics are far from straightforward. While still overwhelmingly progressive in our social attitudes, young people in Britain and Europe are voting in increasingly erratic directions, attracted not by the familiar centre but to the radical fringe.

Part of this is self-inflicted. Starmer’s housing commitments have already been sidelined from the campaign of obsessive fiscal rectitude we have seen over the past three weeks. And there are other divergences between him and Gen Z: over the war in Gaza, but also over his abandonment of the £28bn a year green energy investment pledge. Among many acquaintances, Starmer is regarded as a shifty, blinky turncoat, remorselessly persecuting a parliamentary left that was already out for the count. And this is already registering in polling – since the start of the campaign, there has been a slide away from Labour among young people, with strong showings for the Greens and Lib Dems, both of whom have more radical (if less realistic) climate policies.

But not only towards the classic receptacles for protest votes. The most recent YouGov poll showed Reform hitting 15 per cent among 18-24-year-old voters, more than double the Conservatives at seven per cent. And while this will never outnumber the crush ready to vote Labour, Reform are doing their utmost to stylise themselves as the party of youth rebellion. Farage’s popularity among young people on walkabout and the quality of his TikTok game has been widely noted (along with the possibility that some of Reform’s social media following may comprise an army of Nigerian bot accounts). But this is undoubtedly a grassroots phenomenon. How else would we end up with Farage speeches being remixed to songs by Mitski, one of Gen Z’s most favourite muses of melancholia? One specific specimen is currently on 170,000 likes and counting.

This Faragist splinter is still a tiny constituency in national terms. But the fact that a portion of the young vote is tending not Conservative but further right raises the spectre of the European election results last week. The 28-year-old Rassemblement National president Jordan Bardella, potentially the next French prime minister, has reached exceptional levels of popularity on TikTok (there’s been extravagant talk of “Bardella-mania” in parts of the French press). About a third of 18-24-year-olds back his party. In Germany, 16 per cent of the same demographic voted for the AfD.

A little over a year ago, there was an outbreak of Gen Z paranoia in the British press after the conservative think tank Onward found that 60 per cent of us thought “having a strong leader who does not have to bother with parliament or elections” would be a good idea. The gasps of shock echoed all the way to the top of government. As Michael Gove put it in an interview in February: “If people think that markets are rigged and a democracy isn’t listening to them, then you get — and this is the worrying thing to me — an increasing number of young people saying, ‘I don’t believe in democracy, I don’t believe in markets.’”

This, it seems to me, was a pretty fair analysis, especially the latter point. There is no especially authoritarian or fascistic streak in Gen Z – baggy corduroys are no good for any serious goose-stepping in any case. The truth is that the young people clustering to the radical left and right in Europe and to a lesser extent in Britain have known nothing but democratic deficit their whole adult lives. Westminster in particular has been through a historically exceptional period of institutional inefficiency: peacetime coalition; chaotic plebiscites; a minority government brought to its knees by Cromwellian levels of parliamentary factionalism. And yet, through all this political experimentation, the incremental tumult of our lifetimes has only accelerated.

Gen Z is known for its anxiety, and it’s no wonder, given our historical upbringing. But it seems our emerging political attitude is actually something harsher and sharper, cynical about the capacity of politicians to impose themselves on events. We’re yearning for a politics of vibrancy and dynamism, one that doesn’t supersede democracy but promises to translate it into effective political will. Most young people will vote for Keir Starmer in a few weeks’ time. But if he fails to deliver the change he has only gestured at, young people will come to revolt against their paltry political inheritance.