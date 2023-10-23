Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Comment
23 October 2023

Bring them home

At a London rally in support of Israel over the weekend fear was palpable – but so was the defiance.

By Will Lloyd

Photo by Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The UK is experiencing a surge in anti-Semitism. On Friday (20 October) the Met Police said it had recorded a 1,353 per cent increase in anti-Semitic offences this month, compared with the same period last year. The war in Gaza is continuing to unsettle domestic and international politics.

It was difficult to see in Trafalgar Square on Sunday afternoon (22 October). The sun was high and powerful and glaring. You had to squint to make out the faces on the placards: a toddler, a middle-aged woman, a grandmother.

These were images of the hostages Hamas took on 7 October, more than 200 of them, a sea of faces, held up in the hard autumn light at the largest gathering of support for Israel, organised by a number of groups, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, since the war began.

London has seen many protests in recent years. Hundreds of thousands marching – absurdly – for a second referendum during the Brexit freakout. Anti-lockdowners screaming about vaccine passports. Rallies for the “anti-Trump resistance” when that president visited in 2019. And in recent weeks, politically controversial, mass pro-Palestine demos.

The perils of living in this city mean that I’ve observed, or accidentally been caught up in most of these marches. They tend to be splenetic gatherings, with little to show in achievement other than making the participants feel better about themselves.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Who funds Hamas?]

Yesterday’s gathering in Trafalgar Square was deeply distinctive. For one thing, it was the first time I ever had my bag searched before attending a demo. It was the first time I had seen dozens of Union flags flying without irony above a crowd of this size. The first time, too, I had seen a speaker (the chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis) thank the King, the Prince of Wales and cross-party political leaders before their remarks.

Content from our partners
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Chris Stone
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Spotlight
Lessons from the pandemic
Lessons from the pandemic
Silvia Taylor

But what was most palpable and most unusual about this rally was the fear. It’s difficult to describe the atmosphere that results from thousands of people looking over their shoulders every time a siren goes off. A sense of threat hung in the air. The close police protection at the event did not make that feeling go away.

We listened to stories told by families who’d had their loved ones kidnapped or killed by Hamas. Many people in the crowd cried. They chanted “Bring them home”. Michael Gove appeared. He tried to articulate the suffering of those families. He talked sincerely about “evil” and “barbarism”. He said:

“The world made a promise 75 years ago: never again.”

Those words ought to have been more reassuring than they sounded. The rally finished with a minute’s silence. Hamas continues to hold the hostages captive in Gaza.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: The deadly logic of existential war]

Topics in this article : , , , ,