Which striking workers have public support?

Today (15 December) there was the UK’s largest nurses’ strike. As many as 100,000 nurses walked out over real-terms cuts to their pay (which remains below its 2010 level) and concerns over patient safety. A second day-long strike is set to take place on 20 December.

The timing of the strikes could not be more critical for the NHS. Waiting lists for hospital treatment are at an all-time high in England, with 7.2 million people waiting to start hospital treatment at the end of October. On the days of strike action only “life preserving” and urgent care is expected to be carried out, with routine services cancelled.

Public opinion of the strike is largely positive. The latest poll from Ipsos, published yesterday, found that 52 per cent of people supported striking nurses, while just 27 per cent opposed them.

There are signs that support for strikers could be waning, however. In September 60 per cent of the public supported the idea of nurses and NHS workers going on strike. When it comes to other groups – including barristers, civil servants and rail workers – there is now greater opposition than there is support for strikes.

