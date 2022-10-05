Liz Truss speaks for 36 minutes, the shortest conference address in recent history

Liz Truss’s debut Conservative Party conference speech as leader ran for 36 minutes, including applause. While the address didn’t lack substance – there was certainly a lot to digest – it was the shortest conference address by a leader of one of the main two political parties in recent history.
The average conference address is around 56 minutes; Truss’s was less than two-thirds of that length.
The longest conference speech in recent years was by Jeremy Corbyn in 2017, running to 71 minutes, following Labour’s gains at the general election that year.
