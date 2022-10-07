Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
7 October 2022

Food bank parcels have doubled since 2014

The Trussell Trust distributed 2.17 million parcels in the most recent year, up from 1.09 million.

By Ben Walker

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Trussell Trust is handing out nearly twice as many parcels from its food banks as it was seven years ago.

The charity is responsible for 1,630 food banks or distribution centres as of March 2022, and while there are numerous other local charities and community efforts running food banks, it is the Trussell Trust that provides the most reliable data.

The charity's figures show that in 2014 1.09 million parcels were distributed to adults and children. In 2017-18 that number had risen to 1.35 million and by 2021-22 it was 2.17 million.

[See also: “People have nowhere to turn”: Britain’s first “warm banks” open their doors]

