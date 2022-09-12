Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
12 September 2022

How support for the far-right Sweden Democrats has surged

After yesterday’s election, the party has become Sweden’s second-largest with more than 20 per cent of the vote.

By Aisha Majid

Jimmie Åkesson (with glasses), leader of the Sweden Democrats, celebrates his party’s highest-ever vote tally. Photo by Jonas Ekblom/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The right-wing populist Sweden Democrats are on the verge of becoming Sweden’s second-biggest party following the country’s general election on Sunday (11 September).

With 95 per cent of votes counted at the time of writing, the Sweden Democrats look set to secure 20.6 per cent, ahead of the centre-right Moderates (19.1 per cent) but behind the current governing party, the Social Democrats (30.5 per cent).

The Sweden Democrats first entered parliament in 2010 with 5.7 per cent of the vote. In 2014 the party secured 12.9 per cent of votes, rising to 17.5 per cent in 2018. The Sweden Democrats have successively increased their vote share at each general election in which they have stood since their founding in 1988.  

The party, which has roots in neo-Nazism, was initially treated as a pariah by other parties. But three years ago the Moderates adopted a strategy of cooperation with the far right. As part of their programme, the Sweden Democrats have proposed the toughest immigration laws in the EU. Their proposed measures include cutting economic benefits for migrants and making it possible to deny asylum claims made on the grounds of religious or anti-LGBT persecution. 

The right-wing bloc of parties, of which the Sweden Democrats are a member, currently has a majority of one seat over its left-wing counterpart.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

[See also: Sweden’s tight election could result in a far right-backed government]

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , ,