  1. Chart of the Day
8 September 2022

The pound has fallen to a 37-year low against the dollar

After Liz Truss’s first full day as Prime Minister, the pound sank to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

By Ben van der Merwe

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

Liz Truss’s first full day as Prime Minister coincided with a foreboding record in the currency markets. As Truss prepared to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy bills, expected to be funded through more than £100bn in government borrowing over the next 18 months, the pound sank to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

The latest exchange rate published by the Bank of England, $1.1467 per pound sterling on 7 September, is lower than the depths plumbed during the turbulent first weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and far lower than anything experienced during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Though the pound briefly fell to $1.1492 in March 2020, it stayed below $1.17 for only a single day. As of 7 September, the pound has remained below that benchmark for seven consecutive working days.

The pound has lost 15 per cent of its value against the dollar so far this year, and 29 per cent of its value since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

A weaker pound makes it cheaper for American consumers to buy from the UK and more expensive for UK consumers to buy goods denominated in US dollars. A weaker pound is likely to be good news for companies that earn most of their revenues in dollars but bad news for those, such as manufacturing firms, more heavily reliant on dollar-denominated imports.

THANK YOU

[See also: How the energy crisis is devastating businesses]

