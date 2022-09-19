The world’s longest reigning monarchs in world history

Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in world history, surpassed only by Louis XIV of France. The Queen served for 25,782 days (or 70 years) while the “Sun King” served for 26,407 (or 72 years).
Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in English and British history, surpassing Victoria’s reign by more than 2,000 days or seven years. Victoria ascended to the throne at the age of 18, whereas Elizabeth was 25.
This article was originally published on 9th September 2022
