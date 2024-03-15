Abolishing National Insurance is a great idea

Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt seems to enjoy setting traps for other politicians, but he appears to have stumbled into one of his own making. Having spent £9bn on a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions (NICs) in last week’s Budget, Hunt added a remark that quickly became the headline: “Our long-term ambition is to end this unfairness.” Hunt and Rishi Sunak have since faced demands to explain what they think would happen to our already rather cash-strapped state if it abolished its second-biggest tax.

This gave Labour space to describe the ambition as a “£46bn threat to the funding of state pensions and the NHS” that could, like the Truss-Kwarteng mini-Budget, only be funded by unsustainable borrowing.

This is a pity, because tax experts I’ve spoken to say abolishing NICs is a great idea, and one that Labour should use. In fact, I’m told that this idea has been discussed within Labour, because it would offer the opportunity to cut taxes for workers without any impact on spending.

“You don’t have to be a politician of any great imagination to sell this to most people as a tax cut,” says Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates (who Anoosh Chakelian recently interviewed here). Neidle told me that the current rate of employee NICs – the 8 per cent deduction that appears on most people’s payslips – could be replaced by a 5p increase in income tax, and the Treasury would get the same amount of money. This magic is achieved because the people who don’t pay NICs – people who get their income from dividends, landlords, pensioners – would pay more. Every employee in the country would get a tax cut.

Even better would be the replacement of the extra 2p NICs currently paid by higher earners with a slightly more than 1p increase in the top rate of income tax. “Again,” says Neidle, “that is a tax cut for highly paid employees, worn largely by people receiving dividends and rent. You’re distributing from wealthy investors to wealthy employees.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

So why not do it? The answer is that National Insurance is a fiction to which many people cling. Last week, the Guardian’s editorial board wrote that “the shared responsibility for paying NICs still represents the foundational, and to many people almost sacred, principle of the welfare state… NICs are based on the need for solidarity across class, age and gender.”

This is piping-hot nonsense. NICs are income tax that some people, notably landlords and wealthy pensioners, don’t have to pay. If they represent a national principle it is this country’s generational tilt towards the wealth of the old over the earned income of the young, a principle that aggressively opposes economic growth and opportunity for workers.

At this point some readers will seize their keyboards, fire up the caps lock and begin admonishing me that ACTUALLY National Insurance is SEPARATE and SPECIAL because it goes into the National Insurance Fund. But the NIF is not, as the public has been allowed to think for the past century, a national pension pot. It doesn’t invest its income in assets to cover future liabilities, we do not “save up” NICs through our careers and receive the benefit when we retire. It’s a current account: the latest estimate for 2023-24 is that the NIF will receive £135.7bn (from people in work this year) and pay out £133bn (to people who have long since retired), with £70.3bn of overall surplus that is held by the Debt Management Office as part of the government’s overall finances.

If there isn’t enough money in the NIF to pay the state pension, the Treasury just tops it up. If you really insist on believing there’s something special about NICs, head to page ten of the most recent “Government Actuary’s Quinquennial Review of the National Insurance Fund”, where you’ll see a graph that shows the NIF becoming empty in about 15 years. From that point on, there will be no point in the NIF existing because there will be no surplus for it to hold.

Stuart Adam, senior economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), agrees that National Insurance is an “accounting fiction”, but it’s one that is useful to politicians. Tony Blair promised not to raise income tax in his 2001 manifesto because he could raise NICs instead; Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak proposed an NICs hike in 2021 “to fund the NHS”.

“Politicians,” Adam told me, “take advantage of the fact that people misperceive these things. We’ve seen that increasing National Insurance is less unpopular than increasing income tax, because people perceive it to be either going towards the NHS or their state benefits. That’s no more true for National Insurance than it is for income tax, but the perception is there.”

This subterfuge is what tilts our tax system in favour of wealthy pensioners. It is right that pensioners should pay more, because the whole point of pensions taxation is not to make retirement savings tax free, but to move income from your highest-earning years into your retired years, and pay the appropriate tax on it when you do. Pensioners have been the biggest beneficiaries of fiscal policy for more than ten years and are now the group least likely to be in relative poverty. The group most likely to be in relative poverty is children.

The harder part of removing National Insurance is the 13.8 per cent contributions paid by employers. These, too, are a fiction: work by the IFS and others have shown they are also income tax by another name, and that if removed they would eventually result in higher wages. The politics of replacing this with income tax would be horrible – it would be seen as a tax break for business paid for by workers – but the rewards in terms of a simpler, more honest, less easily manipulated tax system could be huge. (It might perhaps be made palatable by mandating pay rises or a significant increase to the minimum wage.)

Hunt is right to set this out as an “ambition”; it is an ambition Labour should share.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Jeremy Hunt is right about the economy – but he can’t fix it]