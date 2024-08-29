How Nvidia broke the market

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia at a Conference in California, March 2024. Photo by David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Later today (the evening of Thursday 29 August, UK time) the computer chip company Nvidia will announce its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Ordinarily, this would be of little interest to anyone outside the tech industry and those who invest in it, but in the past 18 months Nvidia has ballooned in value, becoming for a time the most valuable company in the world – and if the company beats market expectations for its revenue, it may well regain that position. Its market capitalisation of more than $3.1trn is almost the same size as the entire UK economy, and five times the size of JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank.

But Nvidia also represents a huge gamble by investors around the world, not only on a single technology – artificial intelligence – but on a single company. It is the leading provider of the hardware and software being used to create the large language models that Big Tech sees as its next big opportunity.

Nvidia’s explosion in value can be traced to the release of a single app, ChatGPT. As the chatbot’s popularity soared, companies worried that they would be left behind in the new technological revolution, and Big Tech began pouring money into hardware – particularly Nvidia’s H100 chips – to develop their own models. In 2023, Meta and Microsoft each bought around 150,000 of these chips, which typically cost around $30,000 each. Google, which designs its own AI chips, is nonetheless one of Nvidia’s biggest customers.

This happened partly by accident. Nvidia has been making GPUs – graphics chips – and associated software since the 1990s; for decades, PC gamers have upgraded their machines with its GeForce graphics cards. The central processing units that are the brains of most computers calculate in sequence, but graphics processing involves doing lots of simpler calculations at the same time – known as parallel computing – and GPUs excel at this work. The artificial neural networks that computer scientists began building in the early 2010s process information in a similar way, and Nvidia has increasingly specialised in creating the extremely complicated hardware and software on which these models can be built. In the process it has established a leading position in the industry many see as the biggest technological advance since the internet (or the wheel, or fire, depending on how evangelical your faith in the AI bubble is).

This is the kind of “economic moat” of which investors dream, and the market confidence in Nvidia has been historic. Every £100 invested in the company shares in the week that OpenAI made ChatGPT available to the public in November 2022 would return a profit of around £700 if sold today. The release of the company’s 2023 earnings, in February 2024, caused the largest single-session increase in the value of any company on record, adding $227bn of market value in a single day.

However, Nvidia’s success has also meant that investment in financial markets – which was already heavily focused on Big Tech – has concentrated more than at any time since the dotcom crash. Nvidia’s customers are Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, so the exploding revenues of the market’s most important stock are being paid mostly by the other companies at the very top of the market. Perhaps the most important thing to understand about this situation is that this is not because Microsoft and Alphabet are currently making vast profits from AI, but because they expect to. Tens of trillions of dollars are focused on the highly related fortunes of a handful of companies in an industry that has not yet proved itself profitable. Financial markets have become a roulette game in which almost all the chips are bet on one square.

Plenty of analysts expect this to end in a similar manner to the last technology bubble. Diana Iovanel, senior markets economist at Capital Economics, told me her team’s base scenario is that the “AI-fuelled equity bubble” will continue to inflate as Nvidia and others reap the rewards of investor confidence, and that by late next year, valuations will reach earnings multiples last seen “during the peak of the dotcom bubble”. “Eventually,” Iovanel told me, “we expect this bubble to burst, with expected earnings and especially valuations falling significantly.”

Perhaps, as a normal person, you’re wondering why you should care. The answer is that you almost certainly invest in Nvidia and its Big Tech colleagues: about 10 per cent of the typical UK pension is invested in the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, according to PensionBee. There’s a good chance your pension has more exposure to Nvidia than any UK company, and when the AI bubble pops, the value of your retirement savings could reflect that. In the dotcom crash, professionals saw the irrational exuberance (a phrase coined to describe the frothy valuations of the time) for what it was, and quietly sold out while regular investors – through their passive retirement savings – were left holding shares in soon-to-be worthless companies. Some variation of this pattern may be about to happen again.

[See also: It’s time for elderly millionaires to taste austerity]