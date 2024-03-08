Jeremy Hunt is right about the economy – but he can’t fix it

Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Like Schrodinger’s cat, the “British ISA” announced by Jeremy Hunt in his Budget speech this week can be described as existing in two states: it is simultaneously a good idea, and as useful as a chocolate teapot.

An individual savings account (ISA) is a tax break the government will give you for saving money. You can put in up to £20,000 per financial year and you don’t pay tax on the interest. If you use it to invest in stocks and shares, you can also avoid paying tax on the returns, such as capital gains and dividends. That’s what the proposed British ISA (Brisa? UKisa? Britisha?) is designed to encourage – it gives savers an extra £5,000 of yearly allowance, if they invest it in British companies.

With this idea, the Chancellor is highlighting an important problem. Shares on UK stock exchanges are significantly undervalued; in 2022, JP Morgan estimated the “discount” on British-listed companies at 40 per cent compared with the rest of the world. This makes it more difficult for domestic companies to raise capital, create new jobs and grow the economy. It is not the reason that Britain’s per-capita economic growth – and therefore our standard of living – has barely moved since 2010, but it is probably a reason.

What happens instead is that British companies are bought by foreign companies, such as the telecoms company Spirent and the logistics-first Wincanton, which have both received takeover bids from US companies in the past week, both at significantly over their market price. Foreign direct investment is great, but we don’t want it to be the only option.

Will the BritIShA (rhymes with Patricia) give our capital markets the boost they need? No, because it doesn’t exist yet, nor will it until at least the next tax year (by which time we’ll have a new government, which might decide to bin the idea). And no, because people in the UK already invest a lot in Britain; Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s biggest private investment platform, told me more than 80 per cent of its customers’ equity investments are in domestic companies.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In fact, encouraging Brits to further concentrate their investments within our borders is bad advice. “Not putting all your eggs in one basket is one of the golden rules of investing,” says Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Even the more optimistic estimates of the money a British ISA could add to our capital markets – such as the £10bn a year suggested by the think tank New Financial – are relatively small change; the FTSE 100 has a market value of £1.9trn.

The investors who are really needed to help UK equities are institutions, such as pension funds and insurance companies. Most of the world’s pension funds have a strong “home bias”: Australian and South Korean pensions are almost 30 times as likely to buy equities in their home companies relative to global markets. The UK is the exception – the only major economy in which retirement savings are biased towards investing in other countries.

Both parties acknowledge this: Jeremy Hunt announced plans just before the Budget to compel pension funds to declare how much they invest in UK companies relative to those overseas (from 2027), and Rachel Reeves wants to build a £50bn “future growth fund” from defined contribution schemes.

Such plans could be transformative but they remain, like the cat, in a probabilistic state. BritIShA is a harmless idea from a Chancellor rolling dice before an election after 14 years in which his party has delayed and prevented investment in and by British companies by endlessly rewriting the policy that affects them. Business runs on Newtonian mechanics; only real action will change the problem that Hunt has acknowledged.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: What would Labour do differently?]