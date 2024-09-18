New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. The Back Pages
18 September 2024

This England: Christmas comes fir-ly

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A festive fir tree popped up on a high street in Bromley, south-east London as temperatures reached nearly 30°C. Shoppers and passers-by were left scratching their heads – 25 December is months away. Christmas, alas, hasn’t quite come early. The council said the tree is there as a prop for filming on location for a star-studded movie. Scenes for Pillion, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling, were shot in August.
Metro (Darius Barik)

Just a short sentence or two

Prisoners who spend the night in Scottish police cells are to be asked how they rated their stay, it has been revealed. The “custody user-experience survey” will be sent out by text message to those who have been in police custody. The general secretary of the Police Federation, David Kennedy, told BBC Scotland News: “I find it all rather bizarre.”
BBC Scotland (Steve Morley)

Not-Dead Ted

The myth of cats having nine lives was tested to its limit when Nicci Knight’s beloved feline Ted walked through the catflap after being “cremated”. Knight, from Newby, North Yorkshire, was on holiday in Turkey when she was told by neighbours that Ted had drowned in their pond. She arranged for a funeral to take place in Thornaby while she and her family where away – but four days after the ceremony, Ted walked back into their home. Knight soon realised she had paid £130 to cremate someone else’s cat.
Guardian (Kate McIntosh)

[See also: This England: Told down the river]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Energy Security in the Balance: Net zero and reliable supply
Energy Security in the Balance: Net zero and reliable supply
Spotlight
More Than a Landlord: The future of social housing
More Than a Landlord: The future of social housing
Spotlight
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Alistair Phillips-Davies

Topics in this article : ,