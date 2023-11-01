Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
1 November 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Daniel Tierney

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Audrey Bardou/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Hospital pharmacist.

Where do you live?

Firswood, Manchester.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Three years.

What made you start?

I developed an insatiable news appetite in lockdown.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife will read some of the articles when I’ve made a hash of explaining them.

What pages do you flick to first?

Kevin Maguire, Andrew Marr.

Content from our partners
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Chris Stone
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Spotlight
Lessons from the pandemic
Lessons from the pandemic
Silvia Taylor

How do you read yours?

With coffee and hobnobs.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Regional and international politics, not just Westminster.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr and Sophie McBain.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Andy Burnham.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

David Cameron.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The peak” by Edward Docx.

The New Statesman is…

balanced, thought provoking and offers perspective in a chaotic world.

Topics in this article :