  1. The Back Pages
16 August 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Nick Papadopulos

By New Statesman

Photo by Frank Gross/Millenium Images

What do you do?

I’m an Anglican priest.

Where do you live?

Salisbury, where I’m dean of the world’s loveliest cathedral.

Do you vote?

Unfailingly.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Thirty-plus years.

What made you start?

I used to read my friend Tom’s copy during our justly brief stand-up career.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, my wife and our son.

What pages do you flick to first?

The leader, Q&A, the reviews.

How do you read yours?

Throughout the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Big questions.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Tracey Thorn, Rachel Cunliffe.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

St Paul – history’s most effective correspondent.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Any with whom I agree. There are too many echo chambers.

All-time favourite NS article?

Anything by Helen Lewis or Stephen Bush.

The New Statesman is…

essential hinterland.

